In 1983, LJN in partnership with TSR, released a series of Advanced Dungeons & Dragons toys. Not only were the toys amazing, but so were the commercials…
Retroist
6
While they might be scary, kids love monsters. This 1994 book is a great starter monster dictionary for the young and young-at-heart.
Retroist
6
I have been looking for this album for years with no luck. This week I discovered someone had posted it online!
Retroist
2

April 2023

For many, Flintstones Vitamins are the first foray into nutritional supplements. Let's take a look at the history of this groundbreaking product.
Retroist
7
Kickin' Jeans entered the market in the late 1970s, but they would feature in a lot of advertising when they scored an endorsement from Chuck Norris in…
Retroist
2
On this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I talk all about the fast food phenomenon that took the world by storm, McDonald's Chicken McNuggets.
Retroist
4
For a kid growing up in New Jersey, the Ocean Pacific brand represented a connection to the beach culture of Southern California that I could get at the…
Retroist
8
Lego is maybe the most well-known brick building system in the world, but when the patents expired, the clones came to market and lawsuits would follow.
Retroist
3
Sometimes watching old TV shows gives you a peak into other aspects of life at the time they were shot, like when Magnum PI visited a Safeway…
Retroist
4
We often overlook old educational material, and sadly, a lot of stuff only survives in memory. It is important we don't let it all be forgotten because…
Retroist
2
In the mid-nineties, Pepsiman appeared in Japan to quench thirst and sell Pepsi. Let's take a closer look at this wonderfully quirky spokescharacter.
Retroist
4
It didn’t last long, but for those of us who got to indulge in Chewy Chalk, it left a long-lasting cherry-flavored impression.
Retroist
