Advanced Dungeons & Dragons Action Figures Commercials 🐉
In 1983, LJN in partnership with TSR, released a series of Advanced Dungeons & Dragons toys. Not only were the toys amazing, but so were the commercials…
Retroist
May 4
A Monster Manual for Kids 👹
While they might be scary, kids love monsters. This 1994 book is a great starter monster dictionary for the young and young-at-heart.
Retroist
May 3
HBO: Music Made for Television 💿
I have been looking for this album for years with no luck. This week I discovered someone had posted it online!
Retroist
May 2
April 2023
A History of Flintstones Vitamins 💊
For many, Flintstones Vitamins are the first foray into nutritional supplements. Let's take a look at the history of this groundbreaking product.
Retroist
Apr 26
Chuck Norris Action Jeans 🥋
Kickin' Jeans entered the market in the late 1970s, but they would feature in a lot of advertising when they scored an endorsement from Chuck Norris in…
Retroist
Apr 25
Retroist Chicken McNuggets Podcast 🎙️
On this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I talk all about the fast food phenomenon that took the world by storm, McDonald's Chicken McNuggets.
Retroist
Apr 21
Riding the Waves of Ocean Pacific Nostalgia 🏄
For a kid growing up in New Jersey, the Ocean Pacific brand represented a connection to the beach culture of Southern California that I could get at the…
Retroist
Apr 20
Lego vs. Tyco: The Battle of the Bricks
Lego is maybe the most well-known brick building system in the world, but when the patents expired, the clones came to market and lawsuits would follow.
Retroist
Apr 19
Magnum P.I. goes to Safeway
Sometimes watching old TV shows gives you a peak into other aspects of life at the time they were shot, like when Magnum PI visited a Safeway…
Retroist
Apr 18
Our Dinosaur Friends – For The Early Years by Art Barduhn
We often overlook old educational material, and sadly, a lot of stuff only survives in memory. It is important we don't let it all be forgotten because…
Retroist
Apr 13
A History of Pepsiman
In the mid-nineties, Pepsiman appeared in Japan to quench thirst and sell Pepsi. Let's take a closer look at this wonderfully quirky spokescharacter.
Retroist
Apr 12
Remembering Chewy Chalk Candy
It didn’t last long, but for those of us who got to indulge in Chewy Chalk, it left a long-lasting cherry-flavored impression.
Retroist
Apr 11
