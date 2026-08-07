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Retroist Atari VCS 1977 Podcast
Listen now | What games were avaialble during year one of the Atari VCS.
Aug 7
•
Retroist
20
7
2
43:56
McDonald's McCrescent
McDonald's had a great idea for a new sandwich, they just chose the wrong time to sell it.
Aug 3
•
Retroist
41
13
3
July 2026 Monthly Update
Listen now | Purple Berets, Milkshakes, and Tallyhawk!
Aug 1
•
Retroist
3
20:56
July 2026
Retroist SilverHawks Podcast
Listen now | Lode Runner was a big game in the 1980s, but it still feels like it gets left out of the larger conversation in retro gaming.
Jul 31
•
Retroist
3
1
48:58
Wilton Cake Decorating Yearbooks
All the Cake Pans Without Any of the Baking or Cabinet Space
Jul 27
•
Retroist
26
9
3
Retroist Bad News Bears Podcast
Listen now | The greatest American sports movie ever made.
Jul 24
•
Retroist
18
4
2
34:02
Colorforms
From a New Jersey bathroom wall to millions of toy boxes.
Jul 21
•
Retroist
63
24
8
Retroist World Cup '94 Memories
Listen now | I don't know much about soccer, but I somehow found myself working at the World Cup in 1994.
Jul 11
•
Retroist
18
2
3
25:56
Suncoast Motion Picture Company
The history of the the mall video store for people who wanted to own the movie and much more.
Jul 7
•
Retroist
58
26
7
Bonus Track (Who is really the villain in Jaws?)
Listen now | Is it the shark? Mayor Vaughn?
Jul 4
•
Retroist
10
1
1
7:46
June 2026 Monthly Update
Listen now | Enjoying Fried Apple Pies while talking about what was going on during June 2026 at the Retroist.
Jul 3
•
Retroist
3
26:28
Retroist Lode Runner Podcast
Listen now | Let's take a look at this amazing but often overlooked video game classic.
Jul 1
•
Retroist
3
1
33:37
© 2026 Retroist
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