Retroist Valley Girl Podcast

A few months ago, I was chatting with my sister and out of nowhere she asked me if I had done a Valley Girl podcast yet. She loves this movie and it has come up a few times over the years. I responded that I hadn’t gotten to it yet and that I would get to it soon. I had actually tried to record it many years ago, in my first year or so of podcast, but I don’t think I handled it well, and never released it. I felt a little guilty and so I decided that I needed to get a Valley Girl episode into the feed.

I start the show talking about what it was like not having agency in what videos were rented in your house. Being the youngest, I was a little resentful at the time, but now I realize how much richer my life is because of all the movies I was exposed to that I never would have chosen. One of those is Valley Girl, which my sister rented for herself, but I was never one to shy away from new entertainment and I watched it as well multiple times.

After I finished telling my story I move onto the film itself. I discuss how a Zappa song turned into a lawsuit that didn’t derail a film that has often been described as Vall-sploitation. Other films in this genre were released, but non were as well-made and well-acted as this one. Then I talk about production, the case, the music, the reception, and much more.

I am not sure why Valley Girl isn’t more popular. Maybe its because its a little rough around the edges, but I find that charming. It, and movies like, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, helped to establish tropes that other 80s films would borrow, and it deserves to be watched and celebrated.

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Maybe I will release this Podcast on Cassette? Join Patreon for a chance to get a mixtape.

🛒 Visit the Retroist Store 🛒

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

This is the 341st episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 16 of the new season.

This episode is for my sister, who has been a constant champion of the film.

The fact that its not Deborah Foreman in the poster and advertisements still seems so wrong and surprising.

If you haven’t heard the Valley Girl song by Moon and Frank Zappa, give it a listen. Then listen to some music from the movie.

The music from this film is up there or better than almost any other film from that era which people consider a classic from that time period. Plus you get real bands playing in the movie.

This is the first place I heard Angst in my Pants by Sparks.

I cut out a section where I read some Valley Girl slang I found in a book. It didn’t sound good, so I cut it out.

Removed a bunch of stuff about the other cast members. It was just getting too long. Sadly this meant not talking about the small role by Richard Sanders from WKRP in Cincinnati as the driving instructor.

I cannot recommend the remake of this film. Just like the original too much.

Nicholas Cage is phenomenal is this film. This is usually the movie I think about when I picture him onscreen.

Fred is a good friend.

Warning, this movie is very quotable.

I will keep putting Bonus Clipping up at the same time the episode comes out again and see if people prefer it that way.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.