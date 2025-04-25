Retroist Fantasy Island Podcast

I don’t think that Fantasy Island was a show that was meant for the entire family, but with my family’s liberal bedtime and television policy, it became a hit with my sisters and I. Half the time, I didn’t really understand what was going on, but the show was mysterious and exciting. So every week I looked forward to watching it, and when I discovered it was shown in re-runs, I would check it out there as well. Then one day, my sister asked a great questions, “What is Mr. Roarke?”

It was a simple questions, but would have an effect on how I consumed media moving forward. I start the podcast talking about how that questions came up before moving onto the show itself, where I do find an answer to it. Maybe its not an official answer, but its pretty close. Then I talk about the show’s development, production, cast, broadcast, and much more.

The idea behind Fantasy Island is strong. Strong enough that they have attempted to re-use the idea multiple times. Which is why I don’t understand how the full run of the show isn’t on physical media. It is a show that’s future I worry about, and I hope it gets a few of you to check it out and/or revisit it.

Production Notes

This is the 340th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 15 of the new season.

After doing Love Boat last year, this episode needed to be done. They pair well together.

On the show I am pretty consistent with how I say Hervé Villechaize’s name, but that sometime took multiple takes. Its not a hard name to say, I was just used to a very different pronunciation.

I cut out a bit about Herve. Especially round his tragic death and onset behavior. Its a very sad story and didn’t want to linger too long on it.

I had a bit more about the differences between the original movies and show that I removed. It was only 90 seconds, but I debated it for a while. Don’t think it was needed.

I got to see the falls at the start of the show on a visit to Hawaii. It was indeed beautiful. It is also very off-limits. In a few episodes they use footage of people in the water at the foot of the falls. Not sure you could do that anymore.

How we didn’t get Love Boat crossover is beyond me.

I am to try and put Bonus Clipping up at the same time the episode comes out again and see if people prefer it that way.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.