The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Retroist Fantasy Island Podcast
3
1
0:00
-34:37

Retroist Fantasy Island Podcast

I am your host, welcome to the Retroist Fantasy Island Podcast.
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Apr 25, 2025
3
1
Share
Transcript

I don’t think that Fantasy Island was a show that was meant for the entire family, but with my family’s liberal bedtime and television policy, it became a hit with my sisters and I. Half the time, I didn’t really understand what was going on, but the show was mysterious and exciting. So every week I looked forward to watching it, and when I discovered it was shown in re-runs, I would check it out there as well. Then one day, my sister asked a great questions, “What is Mr. Roarke?”

It was a simple questions, but would have an effect on how I consumed media moving forward. I start the podcast talking about how that questions came up before moving onto the show itself, where I do find an answer to it. Maybe its not an official answer, but its pretty close. Then I talk about the show’s development, production, cast, broadcast, and much more.

The idea behind Fantasy Island is strong. Strong enough that they have attempted to re-use the idea multiple times. Which is why I don’t understand how the full run of the show isn’t on physical media. It is a show that’s future I worry about, and I hope it gets a few of you to check it out and/or revisit it.

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Maybe I will release this Podcast on Cassette? Join Patreon for a chance to get a mixtape.

🛒 Visit the Retroist Store 🛒

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

  • This is the 340th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 15 of the new season.

  • After doing Love Boat last year, this episode needed to be done. They pair well together.

  • On the show I am pretty consistent with how I say Hervé Villechaize’s name, but that sometime took multiple takes. Its not a hard name to say, I was just used to a very different pronunciation.

  • I cut out a bit about Herve. Especially round his tragic death and onset behavior. Its a very sad story and didn’t want to linger too long on it.

  • I had a bit more about the differences between the original movies and show that I removed. It was only 90 seconds, but I debated it for a while. Don’t think it was needed.

  • I got to see the falls at the start of the show on a visit to Hawaii. It was indeed beautiful. It is also very off-limits. In a few episodes they use footage of people in the water at the foot of the falls. Not sure you could do that anymore.

  • How we didn’t get Love Boat crossover is beyond me.

  • I am to try and put Bonus Clipping up at the same time the episode comes out again and see if people prefer it that way.

  • Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.

Thanks for reading The Retroist! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture