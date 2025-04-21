I started playing Dungeons & Dragons very early in life, and I wanted to play so badly that my friends and I made up our own version of the game. We used six-sided dice scavenged from other board games and made up rules on the fly, usually writing them down right before we played.

Then one day, everything changed when I got copies of the Basic and Expert Rules. It accelerated my playing and made me want to expand my game. Every bit of money I could save went toward buying new books, supplements, and of course, dice.

I was surprised by how much I loved the dice. Outside of paper, pencils, and my imagination, they were where I truly connected with the game. It gave them a bit of magic, and I started to associate specific dice or sets of dice with characters or campaigns. That meant the more I played, the more dice I collected, and nowadays, that collection is pretty large.

Over the years, the materials used to make dice have evolved. From humble plastics, we eventually got sturdy metals and even actual gemstones, things that were rare or unheard of when I started playing. I’ve tried most materials, and while I appreciate the feel and craftsmanship of metal dice, their weight and impact on my table have kept my collection of them small. So for me to buy a set, it has to be something special.

A few years ago, I was surprised to see people talking about Arby’s releasing a set of RPG dice. I clicked over to check it out and was disappointed to find they were already sold out. The dice, which retailed for $12, were plastic with gold numbers, the Arby’s logo on the high face of each die, and an Arby’s hat embedded inside.

Something about a fast food–branded set of dice just made me smile. When I saw a place to sign up for notifications, I added my email. I’m glad I did. I missed another sale of the original dice, but I kept hoping they’d do another round. What came next really surprised me.

On April 3, I checked my email and saw a message from Arby’s about a new set they were releasing in partnership with Norse Foundry. If you’re not a gamer, you might not recognize the name, but Norse Foundry is known for producing high-quality RPG dice, especially solid metal ones. I have a few of their sets and really like their glass dice.

Without hesitation, I ordered a set before they sold out. While I don’t love using metal dice all the time, the idea of a well-made set featuring the Arby’s logo on the highest number of each die was too perfect to resist.

Two weeks later, the dice arrived. I knew right away from the packaging—there was a massive d20 with the Arby’s logo printed on the box.

Inside was a clean, sleek tin to hold the dice. I don’t usually store dice in tins, but I might make an exception for this one. Nestled in foam, the dice looked amazing at first glance.

Arby’s red with silver accents that made the numbers pop. As I picked each one up and rolled it around, I noticed how solid they felt—classic Norse Foundry build quality. But what I really wanted to see was that Arby’s logo, and it didn’t disappoint.

I can’t wait to bring these to my next D&D session. Others may have heard about them, but I’m guessing I’ll be the only one who actually has a set at the table. That kind of novelty can be a lot of fun. Since these sold so well, maybe other fast food brands will get in on the fun. Who wouldn’t want to see the Pizza Hut logo or a set of dice styled after the 90s Taco Bell color scheme? If they do, I’ll be right there, ready to add to my collection.

Whether it’s a relic from a long campaign or a quirky set from a fast food chain, every die in my collection helps me tell a story. The Arby’s dice might not be the rarest or the flashiest, but they remind me that the joy of gaming isn’t just about the rules or or even the rolls, it’s about the unexpected, the silly, and the strangely perfect little treasures you pick up along the way. I love roleplaying games and I love collecting stuff and collecting dice for games is easy when you find fun ones like these.