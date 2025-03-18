My mother was always cautious. From an early age, she frequently warned me about the dangers lurking in our neighborhood. "Stranger danger" in all its many forms was a common topic of discussion, especially if she heard anything even remotely related to it on the local news. I wasn’t a rebellious kid, and when she warned me about something, I tended to take it seriously. But one warning that recurred with surprising regularity was about the dangers of refrigerators.

More specifically, she warned me never to get inside one. This confused me because, even though I wasn’t a big kid, there was no way I could fit into a fridge with all those shelves. When I asked for clarification, she explained that she was worried about an old refrigerator I might find outside—one that I might be tempted to hide in or play in with my friends.

It sounded silly, but when I thought about the goofy things my friends and I liked to do, I couldn’t say the odds of us trying it were zero. So I always gave any discarded fridge a wide berth whenever I spotted one on the street. Still, at home, I couldn't help but wonder—how exactly did someone get stuck in a fridge? They seemed so easy to open. Then I realized the warning wasn’t about modern refrigerators but older ones.

This became clear when on January 19, 1986, I watched Punky Brewster, specifically Season 2, Episode 16, Cherie Lifesaver. In the episode, Henry gets a new fridge but fails to remove the door from the old one, which has an exterior latch. Punky’s friend Cherie hides inside and nearly suffocates. It was a terrifying lesson in the importance of CPR—and in making sure to remove the doors from old refrigerators.

What made it so frightening was how unexpectedly the danger unfolded, especially if you weren’t fully aware of the risk. My mom had warned me about this dozens of times, yet I still didn’t see it coming.

Fortunately for future generations, these type of deathtraps became rare. In 1958, they passed legislation that switched most fridges to a magnetic latching system. This is a much safer system and accidents related to the old locking method plunged, although incidents are still happening in other parts of the world.

This episode’s story was actually chosen in a contest. It was submitted by a kid named, Jeremy Reams. Way to go, Jeremy!

The Punky episode was very scary and haunts a lot of people who saw it at the time. Its a bold choice to have a likable main character almost die, and while it had a happy ending, you couldn’t help but feel the panic and helplessness in the episode. This episode might be a little overly dramatic, but as far as Very Special Episodes go, I think it is very well done.

Punky wasn’t the only one to feature this terrifying and dangerous risk to kids. GI Joe did a PSA that tried to warn kids from hiding in old trunks or refrigerators. Not sure how I missed this, it would have been a little earlier than the Punky Brewster episode.

Punky Brewster wasn’t the only show that tried to draw attention to this danger. Almost two decades earlier, Dragnet had an episode where Joe Friday comes down pretty hard on a guy who didn’t take the door off his refrigerator.

