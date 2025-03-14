Retroist Streets of Fire Podcast

Streets of Fire is a rock n roll fantasy film that crossed genres and had music at its center. Unfortunately, even though it was wildly creative, when it hit theaters in 1984, the reception to the film was underwhelming. Fortunately though, when the film made its way to home video and cable TV, it started to develop a following. Nowadays its has a high-level cult status and many critics have looking more kindly on it.

While mediocre reviews were certainly one reason it didn’t do very well, one cannot overlooks its competition. This movies was released in the summer of 1984, a pretty hot summer for movies. To stand out it would have to defeat some behemoths and it just wasn’t up for the task.

On today’s show, I talk all about this wonderful film. I start by talking about a game we used to play at the video store, where Streets of Fire was my go-to film. Then I move onto the movie itself, discussing the people in front of and behind the camera, its style, music, planned sequels, and much more.

This film filled me with optimism for films at the time. It showed that creative people were trying new things and while I couldn’t explain all of the decisions they made in the film, I continue to find them all very intriguing. This is a cult film that is a very easy watch and will have you singing along and ready to watch it again and again.

Production Notes

This is the 337th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 12 of the new season.

I get a few requests for this movie each year. Its a great film and I am glad to finally have an episode about it.

I have been making some changes to the show slowly, but surely. I hope people enjoy them.

The soundtrack for this movie is amazing, I especially enjoy Nowhere Fast. Jim Steinman knows what he is doing.

Every time I do anything where I need to mention Willem Dafoe I am reminded that his birthname is William. Willem, the Dutch version of Willem was his nickname, I wonder if he corrects people often or he just rolls with it.

The unofficial sequel is interesting, but I don’t feel like I can recommend it.

Sledgehammer fight!!

Bonus Clipping should be up on Patreon tomorrow.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.