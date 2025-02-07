Retroist Photon Podcast

At one point in the mid-80s, two light based combat gun games hit the market, Lazer Tag and Photon. I wanted Lazer Tag and would eventually get one, but the first set I got was Photon. Which my grandmother got me as a very thoughtful Christmas Gift.

In the episode I start by talking about how poorly I received the gift, but to my grandmother’s credit, she kept it in mind. Many months later she would surprise me with a visit to a Photon arena in Wildwood, NJ. It was AMAZING. While I might have still been interested in Lazer Tag, I was suddenly proud to have a Photon set.

After the story I move onto Photon itself. I talk about the arenas, the home guns, the toys, the TV show, video game and much more.

Photon had a lot going for it, but the toy business is rough. If you don’t catch on completely, its hard to become a multi-year hit. Despite the arenas and the TV show, Photon just couldn’t make the leaps. Still for those of us who owned a set or got to visit and area, it was very memorable.

The light shines!

Production Notes

This is the 335th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 10 of the new season. I planned on doing this show back-to-back with my Lazer Tag Podcast. It has only taken 7 years for me to get to it.

We didn’t go to Wildwood, NJ very often and when we did, we tended to squeeze as much out of it as we could. This might have been my best trip there with my family.

I wish I could bottle the enthusiasm I had for the gun set I had once I got out of that Arena.

You can hear segments of the music in the commercial for the Arena in Baltimore that I play. Now looking for the laser disc, although I am sure a lot of other people are doing the same. Here is a digitized version posted onlne.

I think we had 3 of these arenas in NJ.

Do check out video that Flack shot of the last Photon arena.

Entertech’s water guns were bananas. Still amazed they existed. My friends and I were obsessed them. The biggest problem with these water gun (besides the realism that scared people) was that they used up their water quickly.

The Photon TV show reminds me a lot of Power Rangers. When the music shows up in an episode, its pretty exciting.

When I look through old TV guides about Saturday Morning, I am always surprised at just how much kid’s programming you could get every Saturday Morning. Just hours and hours of cartoons.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.