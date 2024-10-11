Back in 2009, I recorded a podcast about It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. It was a childhood favorite and a podcast that many people have emailed me about over the years. So now that I am committed to revisiting some of my older episodes, this one went straight to the top of the list. It's a great subject to cover at this time of year, and I hope you enjoy it.

I start the episode by talking about a memorable time when I watched the show. If you've listened to the podcast or read the blog, you probably know that I like to make an event out of things. This story demonstrates the lengths I would go to. I wouldn’t recommend anyone try what I did, especially at the age I was, but in the end, it was rewarding.

Then I dive into the special itself. I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, its production, music, and much more. I also reference some newspaper articles, and I will share my clippings over on Patreon tomorrow.

It really isn’t Halloween without watching the Peanuts special, and I make sure to watch it every year. Schulz was a brilliant cartoonist, and as I mention in the episode, it’s amazing how much of what appeared on the screen originated in his comic strip. He was a prolific creative genius who, for half a century, helped define and interpret American pop culture.

Listen and download the It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Podcast

Production Notes

This is the 327th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 2 of the new season. Thanks for sticking with me or trying out the show.

This is a revisited episode. It is similar to the original version I did in 2009, but it has new elements and new sound. I hope you like it.

I went to the Peanuts Museum in California many years ago. It was as unassuming as you would expect it to be.

My original had more retro audio in it, but I cut it down a lot. This episode was already getting a bit too long.

I originally mentioned a lot more Pumpkin Carols. I had to cut that down. I have transcribed a lot of them on the site.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.