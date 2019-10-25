In my podcast about It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, I mentioned that Linus would try to get his fellow Peanuts to sing “Pumpkin Carols” to satisfy the Great Pumpkin. I then played an example “Pumpkin Carol” and asked people to submit their own.

Well ask and you shall receive. Pab Sungenis, who you might know as the guy behind “New Adventures of Queen Victoria“, told me about a book of “Pumpkin Carols” that he once owned and more importantly sent me a link to some online carols.

Armed with this new knowledge, I went to my local used book mart and voila, picked up a messed up copy on the cheap. If you are rolling in cash, you can buy a copy of the pamphlet these came in and own a piece of Peanuts history or just sing along below.

DECK THE PATCH

Deck the patch with orange and black,

Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Take along your goody sack,

Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Don we now our gay apparel,

Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Troll the ancient Pumpkin carol,

Fa la la la la, la la la la.

See the Great One rise before us,

Fa la la la la, la la la la.

As we sing the Pumpkin chorus,

Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Follow him as he ascends,

Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Join with true Great Pumpkin friends,

Fa la la la la, la la la la.

GREAT PUMPKIN IS COMING TO TOWN

Oh, you better not shriek,

You better not groan,

You better not howl,

You better not moan,

Great Pumpkin is comin’ to town!

He’s going to find out,

From folks that he meets,

Who deserves tricks,

And who deserves treats,

Great Pumpkin is comin’ to town!

He’ll search in every pumpkin patch,

Haunted houses far and near,

To see if you’ve been spreading gloom,

Or bringing lots of cheer.

So, you better not shriek,

You better not groan,

You better not howl,

You better not moan,

Great Pumpkin is comin’ to town!

I HEARD THE BELLS ON HALLOWEEN

I heard the bells on Halloween,

Their old, familiar carols scream,

And wild and sweet the words repeat,

The Pumpkin season’s here again.

Then pealed the bells more loud and strong,

Great Pumpkin comes before too long,

The good will get – the bad will fret.

The Pumpkin season’s here again!

I’M DREAMING OF THE GREAT PUMPKIN

I’m dreaming of the Great Pumpkin,

Just like I do this time each year.

When he brings nice toys,

To good girls and boys,

Who wait for him to appear.

I’m dreaming of the Great Pumpkin,

With every Pumpkin card I write.

May your jack-o-lanterns burn bright,

When the Great Pumpkin visits you tonight.

O PUMPKIN CARDS

O Pumpkin cards! O Pumpkin cards!

Carry greetings to my friends.

O Pumpkin cards! O Pumpkin cards!

Carry greetings to my friends.

And let them know the day is here.

When the Great Pumpkin will appear.

O Pumpkin cards! O Pumpkin cards!

Carry greetings to my friends.

PUMPKIN BELLS

Dashing through the streets,

In our costumes bright and gay,

To each house, we go,

Laughing all the way.

Halloween is here,

Making spirits bright,

What fun it is to trick-or-treat,

And sing Pumpkin carols tonight!

Oh, Pumpkin bells! Pumpkin bells!

Ringing loud and clear,

Oh what fun Great Pumpkin brings,

When Halloween is here!

Pumpkin bells! Pumpkin bells!

Ringing loud and clear,

Oh, what fun Great Pumpkin brings,

When Halloween is here!

THE 12 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN

On the twelfth day of Halloween, my true love gave to me,

twelve bats-a-flying,

eleven masks-a-leering,

ten ghouls-a-groaning,

nine ghosts-a-booing,

eight monsters shrieking,

seven pumpkins glowing,

six goblins gobbling,

five scary spooks,

four skeletons,

three black cats,

two trick-or-treaters,

And an owl in an old, dead tree.