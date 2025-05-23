Retroist Golden Axe Podcast

In the late 1980s, a new multiplayer beat-em-up hit arcades, Golden Axe. It took what other games had done and added new depth to combat, a healthy dose of magic, and wrapped it all in Conan-style sword & sorcery. It wasn’t just a hit with me and my friends, but an international success that spawned multiple ports and sequels, each adding something to the franchise and the brawler genre as whole.

I loved playing this game in the arcade, but one of my best memories of it was wrapped up in the Sega Genesis version. So I start the show discussing how a game rental turned into the last all-night game sessions I ever had with a childhood friend. Then I move onto the game itself. I talk about the company and people who made it, its release, reception, and technology. While I might not be a Golden Axe master, I have played it through several times, so I also share some of my strategies for the game.

Golden Axe remains significant for its role in shaping the beat 'em up genre. So significant that it looks like we might be getting a TV show based on it. One can hope that this will lead to future sequels or reimaginations of the original. And why not? With its blend of action, fantasy, and cooperative play, it helped set a new standard and one of its sequels was arguably even better. This is an important title in the history of video games, so I hope you give the show a listen and then go check out the game for yourself. If you can bring a friend, the experience will be all the better.

Production Notes

This is the 342nd episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 17 of the new season.

While I might like the Genesis version of the game, whenever I emulate it, I still prefer the arcade version.

I think it all the time, but not sure I have ever said it, but video games can use more dwarves.

Maker sure you play this game with the sound on, it adds a lot to the game.

If you clear the original, jump straight to Revenge of Death Adder.

I no longer buy game consoles, but if Sega got back into the mix, I would consider it.

No bonus clippings for this episode, I did try to find some local flavor, but they just weren’t covering the game in a significant enough way to anchor a segment.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.