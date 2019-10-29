On this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I talk about the 1987 TV horror show, Werewolf. This was a one season wonder produced by Frank Lupo that was part of the Fox Networks inaugural season. Unfortunately it just didn’t last.

I start off by talking about how I found the show, but also what it was like to watch TV before it was easy to record shows. Some things just got lost.

Then I move onto talking about the show. I discuss the making of the show, the people in front of and behind the camera, why the show didn’t make it and much much more.

Production Notes

I had wanted to record this for a while. I started a rewatch this month, and it made me want to get this show recorded. It is my first time recording this episode.

I had recorded a section about my favorite episodes, but without metagirl doing a Top 5, it seemed flat, so I removed that. A section going into the details of Chuck Conner career was excised. It took the episode in a weird direction and was 2 minutes long. That felt like too much. Removed about 1 minute about Kolchak the Night Stalker and some more music segments from the show. I like the audio, but it felt unsupported.

I had this 1+ minute commercial in the episode that was a TV trailer/preview. Unfortunately, it is mostly just music and FX, so it was unclear what I was playing. So I dropped it.

Audio includes the 1-900-DEAD call-in line and the Monster Mash game commercial. The 1-900 DEAD is genuinely scary. Monster Mash just looks like a lot of fun. I had an extra commercial for the Haunted Mansion at Long Branch. This was a haunt attraction in New Jersey that had great advertising when I was growing up. I had used that commercial before in a Halloween Special, so I posted it to Twitter instead.

Music under my story is “Sad Toys.” The music that closes the show is “Power Closing.” Both are by Peachy

This was the first episode that uses my new colorful text-based episode “art.” I will be going back and redoing old episodes with this style art. Although I will look for and try to post the art Christopher Tupa did for many of my original shows. Tupa’s art is amazing and is still what I think of when I hear my own show.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great week.