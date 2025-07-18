Retroist Jaws 2 Podcast

My family was very excited to see Jaws whenever it came on television, but never mustered the same enthusiasm for its first sequel. Because of this, I had an opportunity to read a copy of the Jaws 2 novelization before I saw the film. I really enjoyed the book and was hopeful that the film would match it, but I was surprised to find they were different. While many times after this it would happen, this was the first instance of where I found a book more enjoyable than a film.

On today’s show I will discuss Jaws 2. I will talk about the road to making the sequel, the change of directors, the novelization, the music, its reception and much more. As you might remember if you listened to my Jaws podcast, it was fraught with problems. So it probably won’t surprise you to learn that the sequel might have had just as many.

Over the years I have come to enjoy Jaws 2 for what it is, a lighter more over the top sequel to a much better film. As directed it is a great film to watch during any summer and I am pleased to finally be able to discuss it here on the podcast.

This is a sequel to my Retroist Jaws podcast and it will be helpful if you listen to that episode first.

Like with my Jaw’s podcast, I had a lot of retro audio I wanted to add, but I limited myself. Jaws 3 Podcast?

I like film novelizations, but only a handful did I enjoy more than the movie. This one is near the top of my list. It does a lot with the subject, moves at a nice pace, and I think is better than the original Jaws novel.

The novelization has an interesting quirk. It hints at stuff from the original novel as opposed to just the original movie.

Really fun soundtrack.

They could have done a lot with Jaws toys. I owned a few plastic and robber sharks as a kid. I think some might have even been branded (in a rip-off way) as Jaws. While they did make some Jaws merchandise, they should have leaned into some monstrous toys.

