Retroist Jaws Podcast

The first time I saw Jaws was on television and I found it terrifying and compelling. After seeing it, I needed to see it again and again. It was one of the first video tapes my family rented and an early purchase of mine once I started getting a discount at Suncoast Motion Picture Company as an employee. That tape was used so often its slip cover was shredded and the tracking on the tape became impossible. I guess what I want to say is, I love this movie. So I am very happy to redo my original Jaws podcast for the 50th anniversary of the film’s release.

On the show, I talk about one of my early encounters with what might have been a shark at the Jersey shore. Then I move onto the movie itself. I discuss its troubled production, the people in front of and behind the camera, alternate casting, its music, reception, and much much more.

Jaws changed the movies. While it might have come out in the 70s and I didn’t get to see it in theaters until much later. Every movie I saw in my childhood was different because this film existed. So if you haven’t seen Jaws, please check out out and if you have seen it, I think its time you return to it.

Production Notes

This is the 345th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 20 of the new season.

This is a redo of episode 40 of the Retroist Podcast. I have wanted to get this one redone for a while. The old version of that episode has officially been retired.

I had a lot of retro audio I wanted to add, but I limited myself. Some of it might show up in a follow-up episode. (Just when you thought it was safe to listen to podcasts again).

This Jersey Shore trip meant a lot to me. I spent a lot of time alone walking along the water and hanging out at the boardwalk. It was great, our place wasn’t big or fancy, required some cleaning when we moved in, but we could have our dogs and the whole family could fit (slightly cramped). Sad when we had to head home.

I tried to match up as much of my original episode as possible, but then add some new stuff and streamline some of the presentation I didn’t like.

In an early apartment I lived in with roommates we had a little shrine to Robert Shaw in the corner. We has images of him cut out and tapes to the wall. Whenever we would watch Jaws we lit a candle under it.

Bonus Clipping should be up at the same time the episode comes out and see if people prefer it that way.

Promotional image used in this post was provided by Christopher Tupa. This was art that Christopher provided all the way back in 2010 and its nice to see it back on the front page of the site again.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.