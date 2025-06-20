Retroist Atari XEGS Podcast

Over the years, I have been slowly trying to cover all of Atari’s console releases. The first one I talked about, the Atari 5200, was way back in 2009. Well, I am happy to announce that I have finally covered all of the released consoles now with this podcast about the Atari XEGS.

This console was interesting in that it combined a computer and gaming console in an attractive and cohesive packages. Unfortunately for Atari, releasing it in 1987, was just too little too late. And while there was some initial enthusiasm for the system, it quickly faded, buried under the efforts of Nintendo and to a lesser extent Sega. Still, while it might have failed, it was an interesting effort and worth discussing.

On today’s show, I talk all about the Atari XEGS. Discussing its designer, the company who made it, its reception, release, and much more. This being an Atari release, I found some great retro audio to include that I hope you enjoy.

Many consoles have been released that didn’t set the world on fire. That doesn’t mean they should be forgotten. Atari was trying something that certainly had been attempted before, but I think you could argue that they did it best up to this point.

Production Notes

This is the 344th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 19 of the new season.

I got to spend some quality time with an XEGS around 2015 and I was really smitten. Something about its design really won me over. Sad I didn’t pick one up when they first came out. I could have made some nice memories on this machine.

Some fun retro audio in this one, but I wanted to include even more. Atari might not have had a big advertising budget for the system, but they did some nice stuff.

I originally had a section about their advertising and budget, but I butchered it and it was awkward, so I cut it out.

I had some cuts about people who worked at Atari and more about Commodore. Edited out close to 90 seconds by removing it.

The XEGS has become collectible, but not as much I would have thought. I just don’t think enough people know about it or more likely didn’t build up enough memories to want to collect the system. Still, there are some people out there.

I had pre-recorded some episodes in anticipation of some issues with my jaw. This is a newer episode and I think that it sounds okay.

If you had and XEGS, I would like to know why you got one and what you thought about it.

Bonus Clipping should be up at the same time the episode comes out and see if people prefer it that way.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.