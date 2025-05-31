The Retroist

May 2025 Monthly Update
Music, Diet Coke, a trip to NJ, my official summer beverage, and some rambling about pop culture philosophy this month.
Retroist
May 31, 2025
On the May Monthly Update I talk about what's been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:

  • White Lines and Cavern

  • A 1985 Diet Coke Commercial that had so much

  • The Almost He-Man Riot of 1985

  • Valley Girl

  • Golden Axe

  • *batteries not included

  • The NY Times Spelling Bee and the L…

