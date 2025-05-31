May 2025 Monthly Update

On the May Monthly Update I talk about what's been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:
White Lines and Cavern
A 1985 Diet Coke Commercial that had so much
The Almost He-Man Riot of 1985
Valley Girl
Golden Axe
*batteries not included
The NY Times Spelling Bee and the L…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.