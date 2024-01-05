Back in 2009, I released a podcast about one of the greatest video games of all time, Pac-Man. Since releasing that I think I have learned a lot about podcasting, and Pac-Man, and I have wanted to redo it. So on this brand-new episode, I am heading back to the arcade to take a look at Pac-Man all over again.

If you listened to the original episode, some of what you hear will be familiar, but I have added a lot of new information and the audio is a lot cleaner. One thing that did not make the transition is metagirl’s Top 5 list. So if you want to hear that gem, you will need to listen to the original.

Before we embark on a journey through the vibrant world of this classic video game, allow me to share a cherished memory. Envision a younger version of myself, gripping a joystick, attempting to skillfully navigate the labyrinthine levels of Pac-Man on the bustling boardwalks of the Jersey Shore. These formative experiences with the game left a lasting impression, igniting a lifelong passion for this legendary arcade staple.

Now, let's take a step back and visit the origins of Pac-Man in Japan. We'll delve into the innovative minds that birthed this gaming marvel, tracing Pac-Man's journey from a mere idea to a global cultural icon. Its arrival in the United States signified the dawn of a new era in gaming, mesmerizing players and laying the groundwork for the arcade frenzy that defined the 1980s.

But the legacy of Pac-Man extends beyond the arcade. It found its way into homes, appearing on various gaming consoles and platforms. In this exploration, we will appreciate the myriad adaptations of Pac-Man, and how its straightforward yet compelling gameplay secured its place in the annals of gaming history.

Moreover, we'll examine Pac-Man's significant impact on popular culture. From television shows to a vast array of merchandise, this small yellow character has become a timeless emblem of nostalgia.

Recreating this episode was a wonderful experience, and I trust you'll enjoy listening to it as much as I relished making it. So, pick up your joystick, join us in this nostalgic maze of information, and let's pay tribute to the lasting legacy of Pac-Man. Whether you're an experienced gamer or new to the enchanting world of retro gaming, this podcast promises an engaging and delightful trip through the iconic universe of everyone favorite dot-eater.

Listen and download the Pac-Man Revisited Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

This is the 311th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 13 of this season.

First episode of 2024! How is it 2024?!

This is the 2nd time I revisited a topic on the show. The first was the Rubik’s Cube. I think the next one will be Magnum PI and after that I might like to take a look at the VCR again.

This episode is about 20% longer than the original when you take out metagirl’s segment. I am sorry I wasn’t able to schedule her segment for this one, but I promise to get her back in the mix when I tackle Magnum PI.

I had a lot more retro audio in this episode that I took out. Some commercials, audio from the TV show, and music. It was making the show too long.

I did include the 7-Up Pac-Man commercial. It’s a bit long, but it is so high quality and really sets an early 80s tone.

I remember going back to the Jersey Shore the summer after the first summer I played Pac-Man there, and Pac-Man was already relegated to the back of the arcade. Things moved so quickly back then in the big arcades. Luckily, it was a bit slower in my hometown. Pac-Man was king there for at least a year.

I will probably be doing a Supporter episode based on the Pac-Man Animated Series.

We had a hospital in my town that I could walk to. It might not be the coolest place to visit, but it had a really decent arcade in it. I played a lot of Super Pac-Man there.

I am still confused at how limited the Pac-Man mythology is compared to other video game characters. I would love to also see the character used in other types of games. An RPG would be really fun.

I will include some clippings in a very short Bonus Clippings on Patreon this weekend.

This episode was supposed to be released before Frost the Snowman, but I got ill, and it was delayed. Still happy to have something to edit and mix while my voice recovers.

I have been having issues with YouTube lately. Until that had been worked out, I will not be posting episodes of the show there. I apologize for the inconvenience.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.