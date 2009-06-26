Welcome to the Retroist Pac-Man Podcast. Today’s show is about one of the greatest video games of all time Pac-man. On the show, I start off talking about some of my earliest encounters with Pac-Man at the Jersey Shore, then I talk about its creation in Japan, its migration to America, its many ports and of course its contribution to popular culture.

Metagirl drops by with a new top 5 list. This week she covers the top 5 Pac-Man variations. This was a real fun show to put together, I hope you enjoy it.

