On the July 2025 Monthly Update I talk about what's been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:
Jaws 2
The Sandlot
Caveman Movies
Zinka
Like Cola
DEVO in Concert
Overseas auctions
Going back to the movies more often
Supporting newspapers
Support the Show
Thanks for your supp…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.