July 2025 Monthly Update
July 2025 Monthly Update

Sharks movies, extinct sodas, DEVO, and much more.
Aug 02, 2025
On the July 2025 Monthly Update I talk about what's been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:

  • Jaws 2

  • The Sandlot

  • Caveman Movies

  • Zinka

  • Like Cola

  • DEVO in Concert

  • Overseas auctions

  • Going back to the movies more often

  • Supporting newspapers

