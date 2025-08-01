Retroist Jaws 3D Podcast

Like many people at the time, I was really into the early 80s 3D revival. With interesting 3D offerings on TV and on the big screen, it was fun time to be watching stuff. Not many of these entertainment events were well-reviewed at the time, and because of the limitations of home 3D viewing, not many of them have managed to find modern fandom.

I saw Jaws 3D at the theater with my best friend at the time. We were both enthusiastic about the prospect and unlike some critics, we were wow’d by the 3D effects. So much so that we completely ignored everything else about the movie and needed to see it again. Even then I am not sure, we weren’t just anticipating the FX and not paying attention to the plot or the acting.

On today’s show I will discuss Jaws 3D. I will talk about the road to making the sequel, the writers, the director, the music, its reception and much more. While filming Jaws 3D wasn’t easy, you don’t hear the same horror stories about production that you hear about the first two films. Still, pre-production was messy with producers leaving and at least one writer very unhappy with how the film turned out.

I might come across like I am defending Jaws 3D and I am. I am aware that it is not a great film. It is imperfect, but it also is interesting. Not only because it opted to use 3D technology, but because it took a big chance trying to change the formula of the first two Jaws’ films. Not all these decisions were good ones, but I think in retrospect especially they make the film watching or rewatching at least once.

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Maybe I will release this Podcast on Cassette? Join Patreon for a chance to get a mixtape.

🛒 Visit the Retroist Store 🛒

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

This is the 347th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 22 of the new season.

This is a sequel to my Retroist Jaws and Jaws 2 podcast and it will be helpful if you listen to them both.

I had a lot of retro audio I wanted to add, but I limited myself. I think at least 4 minutes were cut there.

My 3D glasses are long gone, but at least I got to enjoy them for a while after the movie. I thought I looked pretty cool in them.

Riding my bike to the theater was one of my great joys of the summer and I remember retrieving them from our hiding place and riding home talking about each special effect we could remember.

Not John Williams, but a really nice soundtrack.

I will repeat, they could have done a lot with Jaws toys. I owned a few plastic and robber sharks as a kid. I think some might have even been branded (in a rip-off way) as Jaws. While they did make some Jaws merchandise, they should have leaned into some monstrous toys.

Watch The Making of 'Jaws 3-D': Sharks Don't Die (TV Movie 1983) online.

Bonus Clipping should be up at the same time the episode comes out and see if people prefer it that way.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.