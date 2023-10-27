Prepare to journey back to the late '80s, a time when television was a realm of mysterious tales and eerie narratives, as we delve into the world of Monsters. It is a captivating horror anthology series that captured the imagination of a select few during its original run.

It's a quiet October evening in the late '80s, and you find yourself flipping through channels on your trusty television set. Suddenly, you stumble upon a show that feels like a hidden treasure, a secret world of chilling stories and supernatural encounters. That show is Monsters. For many, it might have slipped under the radar, but for those who discovered it, it was a captivating journey into the macabre.

I remember the thrill of discovering Monsters, a series that seemed to have a unique charm that set it apart from other horror shows of its time. While my friends might not have shared my enthusiasm for the show, I found solace in my solitary fandom, savoring every spine-tingling episode.

This series was a collaborative work brought to life by talented individuals who shared a passion for the eerie and the unknown. Behind the scenes, writers, directors, and actors worked tirelessly to craft each episode on a pretty low budget. The end result exceeds expectations.

Let's shine a spotlight on the creators, the unsung heroes who breathed life into Monsters. From the inception of the show to its release, these creative minds sculpted a world where the supernatural reigned supreme. Their dedication and vision transformed ordinary stories into captivating tales of horror, leaving an indelible mark on those who dared to venture into the darkness.

One element that added to the show's mystique was its music. The haunting melodies and eerie tunes became the heartbeat of Monsters, enhancing the atmosphere and drawing viewers deeper into the chilling narratives.

Despite its relatively quiet presence on television screens, Monsters found a second life in the realm of home video and cable TV. These releases of the series allowed fans to revisit their favorite episodes, introducing new generations to the show.

Monsters might have been a hidden gem in the realm of horror television, but its impact was profound for those who embraced it. So, whether you're a long-time fan or a curious newcomer, take a journey into the world of Monsters.

Listen and download the Monsters Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

This is the 307th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 9 of this season.

I have attempted this show before and never liked the results. I think I figured out what I wanted to focus on in this one, and I am happy with how it turned out.

I know this is not in the scheduled episodes, but I tend to go off-schedule during October and December. I hope you enjoy my themed choices.

The show is currently available on both YouTube and The Internet Archive.

If you listen to this on YouTube, the episode might be shorter than the mp3 version of the show. I sometimes have to remove some audio to play on YouTube.

I removed a lot from this episode. I had a lengthy episode discussion and more on the actors, makeup artists, and directors. It was just too many all at once. Better to focus on the show and its impressive ability to attract talent.

Had one more bit of retro audio in the show, it was just one too many.

I really hope they release the music from this show someday. I would love to hear it remastered.

This is a great interview and info page about the show.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.