Welcome to the 22nd episode of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode, is all about high-concept eighties TV classic, Knight Rider.

On today’s show, I start by talking about how I thought that the height of automobile technology had finally arrived in the 1980s when my friend’s family got a talking car.

Then I talk about the TV show Knight Rider. I talk about the cast, creator, characters, its many spin-offs (including the most current), the upcoming motion picture, and much, much more.

Knight Rider Memories

Remember this?…“Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist. Michael Knight, a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the innocent, the powerless, the helpless in a world of criminals who operate above the law.”

Who could resist that intro? Not me, 40 years ago when Knight Rider, starring David Hasselhoff, premiered on NBC, Sept. 26, 1982. The Michael Knight character was heroic and all, but the real star of the show was KITT, a high-tech crime-fighting car that was practically indestructible and looked cool as hell.

I thought that the future had finally arrived. KITT had so many amazing features, it’s hard to pick a favorite. At a superficial level, there was the hot rod appeal of the shiny black Trans Am, along with the awesome Cylon-inspired red light above the front bumper, and a dashboard that looked like a spaceship, but that’s just window dressing.

Below the surface, KITT was a supercomputer on wheels, capable of independent thought and action, who could speak multiple languages, using a variety of accents, and had a dry sense of humor.

KITT could jump over obstacles using turbo boost…putting The General Lee to shame. He had a silent mode, allowing him to sneak around before the Prius and Tesla were even conceived.

He could take control of other electronic machines, monitor telephones and radio transmissions, track people’s locations, and hack computer systems. And who wouldn’t want a seat ejector that could boost you to a rooftop from your car?

I mean, KITT was just bananas. Don’t even get me started on the two-way communication wristwatch and other gadgets. What was your favorite feature of the crime-fighting car?

Listen and download the Knight Rider Podcast

Production Notes

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.