Retroist Jaws: Beyond the Screen Podcast
Retroist Jaws: Beyond the Screen Podcast

From Video Games to Trading Cards and More
Retroist
Aug 29, 2025
Transcript

Welcome to my final episode I plan to do about the Jaws franchise. Originally I planned on doing just a podcast about the Jaws NES Game, but as I started working on it, I thought it might be more enjoyable to throw a wider net. So on today’s show, I am going to talk about a few topics related to the film. Mainly, the board games, video games, theme park rides, and trading cards. The format is a little different, I hope not too disruptive.

I started the show talking about when I first got my hands on the Jaws Game by ideal. I inherited it and lots of toys from my sister. Them being older has a lot of perks. This was one of them. My toys were normally rooted in the 80s, but as my sisters got older, I had access to all these amazing older toys that I still think of as “my toys” to this day.

After I tell my story, I move onto to covering a few topics. Instead of my normal format, I just sort of talk a bit about each topic for a few minutes. This is not a comprehensive coverage of the subject, but really about the Jaws stuff I am most familiar with.

You will notices that I do not cover the novelty hit, Mr. Jaws from 1975. I originally recorded a short segment about it, but I didn’t like the way it turned out, but I didn’t want to ignore the “song.” So I included some of it as a bumper.

I am very surprised that the Jaws franchise is pretty dead right now. In our franchise obsessed world, it seems like a natural fit. One day, I hope a good director decides to take on the story of killer sharks again. When they do, I will be there.

Production Notes

  • This is the 349th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 23 of the new season. One more episode left in the season

  • This is a sequel to my Retroist Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3D, and Jaws: The Revenge podcasts and it will be helpful if you listen to the others (sorta).

  • A few times over the years, I attempted to rebuy the Jaws game but was outbid. I would like the shark, but I would really like that box.

  • If you would like to listen to Mr. Jaws in its entirety.

  • Real regret how I didn’t go to Universal Studio. I was just such a Disney fan that the idea of wasting any time at another park was challenging.

  • No bonus clippings for this episode. I did try and find some locally that fit well, but it was just too messy. Maybe I will come up with something in the future and post them on Patreon.

  • I had a section about the Jaws promo documentaries, but since I covered them in the other podcasts, I didn’t think they were all that interesting here.

  • Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

  • Fond farewell, Jaws. Fond farewell.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.

