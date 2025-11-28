Retroist Herculoids Podcast

In 1967 Hanna-Barbera had a new show on Saturday Mornings, The Herculoids. This was before my time, but the show’s concept and characters were so enduring that nearly a decade and a half later they would be revived for a new show and I would be introduced to the great characters. Between and since then the have shown up in reruns, comic books, and more modern shows where they often appear for laughs.

The design of the characters was by the great Alex Toth, who I haven’t really talk enough about on the show. So I start this episode with a bio of Toth after talking about my experience discovering and learning about the show over the years. Then I move onto thee show itself. I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the studio who made it, its release, the music, and much more.

While the show combined elements of science fiction and fantasy, it was very easy to understand. A family of people and creatures come together to protect their home against anything that throw at them. Combine that simple and repeatable idea with great design and straightforward, but compelling animation and you have a memorable show that is still worth remembering today.

Production Notes

This is the 354th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 4 of Season 18.

I am glad to finally get to talk more in depth about Alex Toth. I intended to do that during the Thundarr episode I did, but for some reason that didn’t happen. Not sure why? User error?

Like most people, I like the creatures more that the people. They are so perfectly designed and each one appealing in their own way.

If I was to criticize one thing about the show, it would be the modern sound mix on releases. The creature noises are way too turned up.

I have enjoyed the new comic book by Dynamite and hope they decide to keep revisiting the characters in the future.

Who is your favorite creature? Is it the same one you had as a kid?

I love that they don’t explain the name Herculoids (as far as a I can tell).

A Boy and His Blob: Trouble on Blobolonia is a game you should try if you have not.

Bonus clippings can be found over on Patreon for Supporters.

Some fun retro audio in this one. I want to include double what I did, but it was getting too long.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.