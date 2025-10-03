The Retroist

September 2025 Monthly Update
September 2025 Monthly Update

Vintage Artificial Sweeteners, Generational Content, and Collapsible Cups
Oct 03, 2025
Also Available on Patreon

On the September 2025 Monthly Update I talk about what’s been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:

  • Taco Bell’s Pizzazz Piza

  • Force Beam

  • The Iron Giant

  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

  • Adult Content in 80s Movies

  • Like Cola

  • Cyclamate

  • Collapsible Cups

  • Adult Content

  • Generational Cont…

