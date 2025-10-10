Retroist Trick or Treat Podcast

Heavy Metal Music and Horror Films are a potent combination, so I am always surprised that heavy crossover isn’t as a common as one could expect. Still a few movies have done it in different ways. On the newest episode of the Retroist Podcast, I want to talk about a movie that integrates it fully and completely, Trick or Treat. This movie didn’t do great when it was first released back in 1986, but it has since gone on to have a cult status.

I begin the episode by discussing seeing this movie with my friends. They had wholeheartedly embraced metal music, while I was more of a tourist at this point. So there most movie chats about it went mostly over my head. Still, I did find the movie enjoyable and even more so when it was available on VHS. It is my time of horror, a little weird, creepy, but the violence is toned-down. I then discuss the film itself. Talking about how it got made, who made it, the actors, music, cameos and much more.

Trick or Treat is one of those movies that feels like it could only have been made when it was made. It takes all the fears parents had about heavy metal music, mixes them with teenage alienation, and turns it into a great horror story. The music and the fan culture of metal is as the center of the story, which was rare at the time. It is campy, but it has a surprising amount of heart, which is why it still stands out today.

Production Notes

This is the 351st episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 1 of Season 18.

This is a new episode for a new season. It was not how I planned to start it, but it is happening. Might have a few missteps, but episodes will flow like spice again.

Gene Simmons is surprising subtle in his role. Its not ground-breaking, but I am always impressed when I see him here compared to some other films he has done.

Marc Price is also good in this film. Hard to separate him from his Skippy role, but this was a good role for him.

The Orange and Yellow Flowers Paper Cup makes an appearance in this movie. Can you spot it!?

This film might be the best horror film for looking at 80s stereo equipment up close.

I wonder why they didn’t use a Technics Cassette Player in the film?

I cringe when they destroy the stereo system in the film, but I love when the system starts glowing from the inside. I wish mine did that.

Some fun retro audio in this one. I want to include double what I did, but it was getting too long.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.