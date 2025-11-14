Retroist Saturday Supercade Podcast

In 1983, the first wave of arcade madness was still at a highpoint. We had a slew of classic games filled with classic characters that had become household names. Still, only one had made the leap off the gaming screen and onto the small screen, Pac-Man (and his family.) With everyone being so crazed for games, TV networks were wondering, how do I get my own Pac-Man type show? That is where we get the Saturday Supercade. Because why have a show with just one character when you can pick up a slew of video game stars.

On today show I want to tell you all about the Saturday Supercade. I start by talking about my own viewing habits as a kid. I was very much the target demographic for this show and I did not let the network down. Then I move onto each segment of the show, talking a little about its run, voice talent, and more. I conclude by summarizing the Supercade, how long it was on, when it ran, and its long-term influence.

The show was so meaningful to me that this was actually the second episode of the Retroist Podcast. Over the years I have wanted to redo it to modernize the audio and bring a little extra to what I had done the first time. Ultimately I decided to keep a lot of what was original even though the format is a bit different from episodes that would follow. I did that just so people could still see how the show evolved, plus it was fun for me to go back and redo it this way.

Like so many kids, I was a major fan of cartoons, and the cartoons of the Supercade were high on my list of new shows that September and I am happy to say I was not disappointed. While the show might not have last long, it was a smart step in the strategy of cross-promotion. More importantly, for an all too brief time it gave new life and stories to some video game characters who to this day only had their moment of the sun during the Saturday Supercade.

Production Notes

This is the 353rd episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 3 of Season 18.

This is a redo of episode 2 of the show. I hope you like it, the old version is being retired, but you can hear a little of it at the end of this one.

In a perfect world, we would have had many more years and other video games brought into the Supercade. I would have loved to see a couple more Atari 2600 games get a season of segment. Maybe Haunted House? Yar’s Revenge? What would you have liked to see?

I wondered if the segments were too kid-oriented? A lot of gamers were already pushing into the tween years. Maybe edgier cartoons (within reason) would have boosted ratings? Not sure that was possible at this time.

I redid the Saturday Supercade logo to run as a promo image for the show and I am happy how it turned out. A lot of what is out there is very pixelated coming from screencaps. I did try and keep it slight retro looking. Pretty sure no one will notice it outside of the proud note readers.

The old version of this show had some non-Peachy background music, that is all gone.

Some fun retro audio in this one. I want to include double what I did, but it was getting too long.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.