On the October 2025 Monthly Update I talk about what’s been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:
Brigantine Castle
Fun Size Candy Bars and Candy Safety
Universal Mini Monsters and how they might have succeeded
Chilling, Thrilling Sounds of the Haunted House and Phish
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.