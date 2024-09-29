The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
September 2025 Monthly Update
0:00
-15:46

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

September 2025 Monthly Update

Wendy's, Package Designs, Goonies and more.
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Sep 29, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

On the September 2024 Monthly Update I talk about what's been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:

  • Wendy's SuperBar

  • Where's the Beef Lady

  • Package Design and Brand Identity: 38 Case Studies of Strategic Imagery for the Marketplace

  • Oreo Coke

  • Looking up trailers is an A…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture