Welcome to the Retroist Yars Revenge Podcast. On this week’s show, I talk all about legendary Atari 2600 title, Yar’s Revenge. I begin by talking about how a prank by my sister allowed me to bond with my Grandmother over video games. Then I talk about the game itself I am joined this week by Vic Sage with a new “Why Should I Know this Person?”, Doug McCoy with a new “Also Ran” and Rob “Flack” O’Hara with a great new “Talking Tech”. We also have a special musical guest this week, Weird Paul.

Stay tuned at the end of the show, you will hear Lo-Fi musician and original Vlogger, Weird Paul sing his ode to the Atari 2600, “Please Don’t Break My Atari“.

You can purchase the song on Amazon or do yourself a favor and pick up his very fun album, 25 Lo-Fi Years. You can find more info about Weird Paul at his website, WeirdPaul.com

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Yars Revenge Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.