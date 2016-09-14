It took me a while, but I am finally releasing the Retroist Xanadu Podcast. In this episode, I start off talking about how I liked to enjoy this film as a kid. This leads to an encounter with one of my sister’s boyfriends that did not go well (for him).

Then I move onto the film and talk about its inspirations, the people in front of and behind the camera, the soundtrack and much more.

This is probably the finest roller disco themed film about Greek mythology that has ever been made. I hope this episode encourages you to check it out.

