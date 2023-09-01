On today’s Retroist Podcast as we delve into a more contemporary subject that hits close to home – the turn of the millennium musical festival, Woodstock '99. This marks the fourth episode of the newest season, a departure from my usual fare, but one that holds a special place in my heart. Why? Because I was there, not as a spectator, but as a worker, and today, I would like to share my experiences.

Let's rewind the clock and imagine growing up in an era when the echoes of the original Woodstock still lingered in the air. I'll take you through my journey of hearing about the legendary festival, wondering what it was like, and pondering if my mom ever wished she'd been there. It's a trip down memory lane, one that leads us to the heart of Woodstock '99.

Now, the details of the festival. From the planning stages to the pricing, from the anticipation to the reception, I'll guide you through the highs and lows of this musical extravaganza. And of course, we can't skip over the bands. We'll explore how things went awry, how the spirit of “unity” quickly unraveled, and how a series of unfortunate events cast a shadow over this once-promising event.

Then I share my perspective of a worker amidst the chaos. I'll share why I was there (even though I might be the most unlikely attendee), what I witnessed on the ground, and why my companions and I made the tough call to leave early. It's a firsthand account that I hope adds depth to the story of Woodstock '99.

And I unfold this tale, one thing becomes clear – Woodstock '99 wasn't the magical experience people had hoped for. It started on a rocky note and quickly spiraled into chaos, leaving a trail of disappointment and hurt in its wake. Sadly, this turn of events dealt a severe blow to the prospects of future Woodstocks.

So there you have it – the Retroist Podcast, a journey through the highs and lows of Woodstock '99. From my own experiences to the broader narrative, this episode offers a unique perspective on a turning point in music festival history. As we relive the moments and memories, let's remember that sometimes, even when things go awry, the stories that emerge might be worth sharing.

Production Notes

This is the 303rd episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 4 of this season.

This might be the most contemporary podcast I have done. It has been on my list for a while and I think as we near 24 years, it is retro enough.

If you listen to this on YouTube, the episode is shorter than the mp3 version of the show. I had to remove some audio to play on YouTube.

A lot of dark stuff happened at Woodstock ‘99. I do not go into detail on that, but I don’t ignore it either. If you want more details about crime and bad stuff, check out the various long form podcasts and/or documentaries they made about the festival.

I went up there with a great group of people. Sometimes you are lucky enough to work at a company where you have co-workers who you might not mind spending time with at a dangerous music festival.

It might seem like everyone at the festival was dangerous or creepy, but most were very nice. They just don’t stand out when you have all these bad actors around.

I took out times when I talked about the bands I saw. I got beat up a few times when mosh pit opened up around me. I am reminded of that comedy sketch with the moving mosh pit that gobbles stuff up. It was after me, and I had the bruises to prove it.

I never listen to the music of this era anymore. It might have something to do with my time at the festival.

I don’t remember eating the entire time I was at the show. I know I drank, but I think it was so hot and miserable that I didn’t have an appetite.

I used to have a lot of Woodstock 99 swag, but I let it go about 10 years ago.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.