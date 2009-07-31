Welcome to the Retroist Retroist WarGames Podcast. On today’s show I start off by talking about how lucky I feel to have had early computer influences in my life. Computer got me through my formative years and have served me well as an adult. Then I move onto a film that I found very influential, the John Badham classic WarGames.

I talk about the cast, the crew, the changes that were made between directors and much much more. Great news list fans! I am joined again this week by metagirl. This week metagirl brings us the top 5 list of the best computer inspired movies. I hope WarGames is on that list! It would be awkward if was not.

