Welcome to the 8th episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode, number 281, is all about the Eighties board game phenomenon, Trivial Pursuit.

I begin this podcast telling a story about how my mom and I would come to dominate a Trivial Pursuit game night by unintentionally memorizing a lot of the questions. It was a funny game night and a story my mom and I would love laughing about for years to come. Sadly, I don’t remember the questions anymore.

Then I move onto the game. I discuss the game’s creation, its creators, the companies that would license it, various editions, the video games, game shows, and much more.

Trivial Pursuit was a phenomenon when it was released, but it wasn’t a flash-in-the-pan. It is an evergreen concept. New trivia is always being created, so it has an infinite number of future editions to make in the future.

It is a great game that can be a lot of fun, allowing you to be social, while learning tons of facts. So do yourself a favor, take it out of your game closet, and play it this weekend.

