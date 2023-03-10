Welcome to the 22nd episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode, number 295, is all about the various Marvel Comics run of The Transformers. This is part two of what is going to be a podcast series about the early years of the Transformers.

I begin the show with a story about how my friends collected comics together and how when of use decided to stop collecting, it all fell apart. Although, I did benefit from his departure from the comics’ scene.

After the story ends, I go into the comic books. I talk about the US/UK divide, the people who made the comics, the schedule, printing details, release schedules and more.

Marvel’s The Transformers was a great comic title, filled with mythology, fun characters, and great design. With its long run, it took the Transformers to places that the cartoons, movie, and toys could never go.

I grew up reading the US version of the comics. This time around I read the UK run of the comics, and it is different enough that I would advise any fan how hasn’t done so, to check it out.

Listen and download The Transformers Marvel Comics Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles and companion articles to the podcast delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

22nd episode of the new season and the 294th episode of the Retroist Podcast. Much more than I expected for this season and still going.

This begins a multipart series on the early years of the Transformers franchise. Right now I am looking at 4 episodes, but we might get a 5th.

I talked a big more about the artist and various storylines during the show, but it was a lot of info. Ultimately, I cut it all out. It was about 6 minutes.

I kept info about artists in the episode, I think more people should know these names.

I am no paper expert, but I found the paper debates online fascinating.

Want to read the UK or US runs of The Transformers? Check out the Internet Archive.

Busiansky vs. Furman should not be a debate. Both bring something to the comic, and I am very happy that both of these great writers were involved with the book.

I wish we had a weekly Transformers (or other title) comics in the US back in the 80s. I hated waited an ENTIRE month to get more story. Although, I am guessing I would have had to buy fewer titles if they were weekly.

Amazing that we lived in an era when they advertised comic books on TV. I added a bunch of these commercials into this episode.

Anyone wants to send me their annuals, just let me know.

I have started posting the episodes on YouTube for those interested in consuming the show that way.

Do you listen to older episodes of the show? Just curious how far you go back when you do? Only hear from a few people on this question, so I will keep putting it here and see who spots it.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Art used to promote this episode by Christoper Tupa. Great worlds collide!

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.