On this week’s show, I talk about the world’s biggest toy store, Toys R Us. I open by talking about how I felt special going to Toys R Us because it felt like it was a store meant for me.

I originally attempted to record this show a few years ago and was not happy with the result. While I eventually planned to attempt it again, I thought that with the chain being in the news recently that I would take another shot at recording. On the show, I talk about the person who founded the store, Charles P. Lazarus, the evolution of the store, the mascots, bankruptcies, and much more.

If you like vintage commercials, you are in luck, I laced this episode with a couple of classic ads. I wanted to add four times as many but held myself back.

I am sad Toys R Us appears to be dying, but I am hopeful that someone will figure out a way to revive the brand. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

