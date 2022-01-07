Welcome to Episode 11 of the 14th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I discuss the cult classic TV Show from 1986, The Wizard.

When I planned out this season of the show, I was going to do a podcast about The Wizard, but I did not specify which one when I announced this season. Would it be the TV series from 1986 or the motion picture from 1989? Well, after many emails and messages from people, I realized that I needed to do both.

I start off by talking about my fandom for the show and how I decided to participate in the “Save The Wizard” campaign when the show was canceled. I doubt my illegible letter made a difference, but the experience was important to me at the time.

Then I move onto the show itself. I talk about the people who created the show, its starts, its receptions, its availability nowadays and much more.

David Rappaport, the star of The Wizard, did not have a long career. This show, which was written with him in mind, is a large part of his body of work, it’s a shame that it is not very well known or available to watch.

Production Notes

This is the eleventh episode of the 14th season of the podcast. It was the thirteenth episode I recorded this season. I recorded The Wizard film podcast, which will be out soon.

First episode of 2022! Closing on the podcast’s anniversary in March.

I debated discussing hunting down this show back in the 90s, but I thought the story I used here sets more of the tone I wanted to have for the show.

I found some promo material for The Wizard, but sadly most of it is redundant. So a big portion of the history of this show is lost.

David Rappaport is sadly no longer with us. Taken too early.

I got to put Time Bandits on my to-do list.

I dove a bit more deeply into the cast, since it was on the small side.

Not only has this show not been released on streaming or physical media, but the versions out there are very dated. Still, I am glad at least some way exists to watch it.

How can a show about a toy maker not have a single kid’s toy tie-in? Even if it was just one season, someone must have thought about it. I couldn’t find a single thing here or abroad.

I did talk to metagirl about doing a Top 5 list, but we couldn’t get the timing down. Look for metagirl in upcoming future episodes.

All the music you hear in this episode is by the mighty Peachy.

Here is the promo image that I used for this episode.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.