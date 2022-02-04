Welcome to Episode 13 of the 14th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I discuss the 1989 cult film classic and feature-length Nintendo commercial, The Wizard.

This is not the first time I recorded a The Wizard podcast. In my first few episodes, I did a show called Famous Nintendo Missteps that started as a The Wizard podcast. Happy to finally record this and release it, especially in conjunction with The Wizard TV Show Podcast.

I begin the show talking about going away to college. It was a fascinating time for me and when I look back I am surprised at the differences between now and then. So I discuss one of those differences, the casualness of retro gaming.

Then I move onto the film itself. I discuss the people in front of and behind the camera, the film’s reception, its cast, the video games, and much more.

I think most people who listen to the Retroist have already heard of this film and have probably seen it. If you have not or if it’s been a while, I hope this can nudge you to check it out.

Listen and download The Wizard (1989) Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Get Updates on the Show

Want updates on when new shows are available? Subscribe to the Retroist and get regular email updates.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Production Notes

This is the 13th episode of the 14th season of the podcast. It was the sixteenth episode I recorded this season. I had tried to record it during my very first month of podcasting. The results were mediocre, now over a decade later, I finally get back to it.

I am obsessed with the more weird choices in the film. I am not sure how else to describe them. But I see them as very menacing, moments where the adults intrude on this kid’s film and I am not sure what their intentions are. In the end, it’s pretty wholesome, but it doesn’t always feel that way to me.

If you still buy physical media, you should check out the Shout! Factory Blu-Ray edition. It’s really well done.

I got distracted reading old Roger Ebert reviews. Always amuses me. His take on the film based on video game criticism is magical.

I had a lot more about the cast, but it was way too long. So I cut that down about 3 minutes.

I originally had a lot more commercials for Nintendo products. I thought it amusing to put them in for a movie that is a big commercial for Nintendo. That wasn’t enough of a reason and the show was getting long. So I cut it out.

I love Video Armageddon. The flash, the odd style and energy, everything. I wish they spent more time wandering around Universal Studios.

I cut down some video game talk. Maybe 2 minutes after editing?

Removed soundtrack samples. About 40 seconds worth and some background?

I had an abbreviated trailer that I removed. That cut out 90 seconds.

All the music you hear in this episode is by the mighty Peachy.

Here is the original art provided by Christopher Tupa that I used for social media promotion. It’s a mashup of The Wizard and Thing from, The Addams Family. I really need to do an Addams Family podcast of some sort.

Artwork by Christopher Tupa

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.