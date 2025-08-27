The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Retroist The Untouchables Podcast
0:00
-33:05

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

Retroist The Untouchables Podcast

Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Aug 27, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

In my recent episodes about Jaws: The Revenge, I mentioned that I missed out on seeing The Untouchables when I saw it and that made me sort of angry at the film. That grudge was misplaced, but it lasted a few years. Until one day, after a whole lot of nagging, a co-working finally got me to watch it, and I loved it.

I start off talking about my relucta…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture