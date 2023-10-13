Welcome to the latest episode of the Retroist Podcast! Today, we're stepping back in time to revisit a hidden gem from the ABC vault: the made-for-TV movie, "The Midnight Hour".

I begin this episode by sharing my personal memories of stumbling upon this film and the delightful nostalgia that washed over me, especially when I rediscovered it during my days working at the video store.

But let's dive into the heart of the matter: "The Midnight Hour." I will talk about the people behind the camera, exploring the creative minds that brought this spooky and funny film to life. But the magic of the film doesn’t stop there. From the talented cast that breathed life into the characters to the hauntingly beautiful music that set the mood, every aspect of this film contributed to its unique charm.

I'll guide you through the reception of "The Midnight Hour", shedding light on how this made-for-TV movie might be unjustly slipping under the radar during Halloween season. But you should give it a chance, because if you're in the mood for something light, spooky, and filled with fun music, "The Midnight Hour" deserves a prime spot on your watchlist.

So, whether you're a fan of nostalgic TV movies, enjoy a good dose of spookiness, or simply love immersing yourself in the magic of the past, this podcast episode promises an entertaining journey through the world of "The Midnight Hour". Thank you for joining me, and I hope this film finds a special place in your heart, just as it has in mine.

Production Notes

This is the 306th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 8 of this season.

Thanks to Vic Sage for the episode suggestion!

I know this is not in the scheduled episodes, but I tend to go off-schedule during October and December. I hope you enjoy my themed choices.

The movie is currently available on both YouTube and The Internet Archive. I would suggest watching the Internet Archive version, it has original commercials in it.

If you listen to this on YouTube, the episode might be shorter than the mp3 version of the show. I sometimes have to remove some audio to play on YouTube.

I had cut out a section about the paperboy at the start of the film. He is surprisingly competent as far as movie paperboys go. And I love his choice of masks.

I cut out a short section where I discuss my favorite costume in the film, The Football Player Gorilla Baby.

This seems like the type of film that could be remastered and on DVD, but I am guessing the music rights would make it difficult. It really has an impressive array of music. I also would buy a soundtrack on cassette or vinyl if it was available. I would like to hear a very clean version of “Get Dead.”

I had two more pieces of retro audio, but decided to remove them to tighten up the show.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.