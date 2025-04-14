Retroist The Critic Podcast

In the last 3 years, I have had a steady steam of people asking me to do a podcast about The Critic. I am not sure what stirred interest in the show, but I am happy to get to talk about it and to have an excuse to re-watch it.
I start by talking about the perils of too much blank tape and then discuss the show.
Support the Show
Thanks for your support here…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.