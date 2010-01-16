Welcome to the Retroist Tales of the Gold Monkey Podcast. This week on the show, I talk about what should have been a smash TV show, “Tales of the Gold Monkey.”

After telling you a story about the show, I moved onto the facts. I talk about the development, the plot, the cast and its influence on other shows.

List fans rejoice! Metagirl is here to lay out another great top 5 list for all you list fans.

Production Notes

This is episode 2 of the 2nd season of the Retroist Podcast.

This is metagirl’s 17th appearance.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.