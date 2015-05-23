Welcome to the Retroist Stripes Podcast. On this episode, I talk all about the eighties comedy classic, Stripes. I start off explaining why I would watch movies dozens of times when I was younger and why it might still be important to do so. Then I get into the film.

I talk about the stars of the film, the plot, the production, deleted scenes and much more. It might not seem like it, but I am very aware that I do not have the ability to pronounce Harold Ramis’ name correctly. This is not the first time I have recorded this episode and no matter how much prep or notes I hang up around the microphone I just always say Rymus. So my heartfelt apologies to all of you with ears. I promise I will try to do better during the Spacehunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone podcast.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Stripes Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.