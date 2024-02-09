The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Retroist Starcade Podcast
0:00
-19:25

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

Retroist Starcade Podcast

This is STARCADE! A video arcade game show. A game show for today.
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Feb 09, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Also Available on Patreon

Welcome back to a new supporter episode of the Retroist Podcast. Today we’re heading back to the pixel-lit world of Starcade, the video game show that first aired in 1982 and found a home on TBS and in syndication. If you grew up with cable TV always on in the background, you remember the big players like HBO and MTV. But it was the odd little corners o…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture