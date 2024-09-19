The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Retroist Star Trek the Animated Series Podcast
0:00
-32:47

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

Retroist Star Trek the Animated Series Podcast

Boldly go where no animated series had gone before...
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Sep 19, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

I have wanted to talk about Star Trek the Animated Series (TAS) for a while. I avoided it because so many other great Trek experts have discussed it. I finally decided that it was important enough for me to talk about it in the hopes people might check it out.

I start the show talking about the magical time when complete TV series started showing up on V…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture