Retroist Stand By Me Podcast

The votes were tallied and the film, Stand By Me, won the most Patreon poll handily. I am glad it did, I have been wanting to cover this film for a while. It is not only a great film, it is a great nostalgia film and a great summer film. Only the show I talk about my time walking the rails as a kid, then I go into the film itself. I discuss its concepti…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.