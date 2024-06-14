The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Retroist Stand By Me Podcast
0:00
-32:57

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

Retroist Stand By Me Podcast

The kid wasn't sick. The kid wasn't sleeping. The kid was dead.
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Jun 14, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Also Available on Patreon

The votes were tallied and the film, Stand By Me, won the most Patreon poll handily. I am glad it did, I have been wanting to cover this film for a while. It is not only a great film, it is a great nostalgia film and a great summer film. Only the show I talk about my time walking the rails as a kid, then I go into the film itself. I discuss its concepti…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture