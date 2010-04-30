Welcome to the Retroist Sonic the Hedgehog Podcast. Sega fans unite! On today’s show, I talk about the world-famous Sega mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog. This blue blaze has been near and dear to my heart since I got my first Sega console many years ago. Sonic was not their first attempt at a mascot. So I start off talking about his predecessors. Then I move onto his creation, the games in which he has appeared and much much more.

Show Notes

I originally did more with the Sonic the Hedgehog the cartoon. I decided that I might do a show just on that, but now I regret that choice. I should have added more even if I planned on doing another show.

Music is waaaaaay too long. It is just so good. I will need to go back in and re-edit this episode someday.

I still have a soft spot for Sonic games and I find myself buying them on Steam, even thought I do not play them much.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.