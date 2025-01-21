Retroist Six Pack Podcast

In 1982, Kenny Rogers made his big-screen debut in the family action comedy, Six Pack. Even with limited distribution, it was mildly successful, but sadly didn't open the door for Kenny to take Hollywood by storm. The film would really find its audience on cable television. There it would play frequently for almost a year and would show up sporadically …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.