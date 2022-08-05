Welcome to the 6th episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. Today’s episode is all about the Seventies sci-fi classic, The Six Million Dollar Man.

At the start, I share a story about a great couple of hours I got to spend playing with my cousin’s amazing and ignored toy collection. Whenever I think about toy collections or picture toys on shelves, I can’t help but think of his room. The place looked like a great hits selection from the Sears catalogs of the era. It was remarkable.

Then I move onto the show itself. I talk about the Cyborg books, the show’s production, plot, characters, cast, music and more.

The Six Million Dollar Man is iconic. Spoofed, parodied and beloved, it is well-remembered by millions of people. At the time, it was the most successful superhero TV shows ever made. It even spawned a successful spinoff and managed to survive in TV movie form for a decade after the show was canceled.

So, it is a show worth your time. Either just to know a little more about or perhaps to check out on physical media, a retro TV channel, or streaming service.

I planned on releasing this episode a few months from now, but got interested in moving it up after starting to re-read Cyborg.

Consequence of moving it up? I didn’t have enough time to get a top 5 list from metagrrrl.

I covered The Bionic Woman a few years ago.

I had more about The Bionic Woman in this episode, but cut it all out since I had covered it earlier.

Opening story was about a minute longer, but lots of unnecessary details removed.

Adjust for inflation, The Six Million Dollar Man would be The Forty Million Dollar Man. Still seems like a bargain.

Removed some filmography stuff from the bios.

Had a section where I discussed some of my favorite episodes. Felt like metagrrrl territory, so I cut it.

My section on merchandise involved me looking through an old catalog. I wasn’t happy with how it turned out. I cut it out. I might re-record it and release it as a bonus track.

I was more terrified during the stuff that happened in the story that I let on. Also, we laughed A LOT afterwards and I was welcomes as a member of the crew after that.

The new song in this show by Peachy is back (again). Check it out during the credits.

Cut out a little bit of bio stuff on a lot of people. It was just too much.

I reduced my summary of the show. It dragged.

Some retro audio featured. I removed the bumpers again. Still not sure which people prefer.

I worked for Kevin Smith in the 90s and I actually asked him about this script at the time after reading about it. He wasn’t too chatty about it. He was a great person to work for.

Novelizations have really gone up in price over the last few years. I wonder if that is connected to the podcasts related to them or vice versa?

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy. Love that new track!

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.