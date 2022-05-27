Welcome to the 1st episode of the 15th season of the Retroist Podcast. I debated what to lead off with this season and decided this very memorable but often overlooked craft-toy needed some attention.

I begin the episode talking about how and where I often got Shrinky Dinks as a kid, my fear of using an oven, and how Shrinky Dinks were a useful tool in conquering that fear.

Then I move onto the Shrinky Dinks I discuss how they were created, their peak decade, their decline, and how they managed to make a turnaround and survive in modern times. Along the way I play some retro audio, talk about the science behind them, and much more.

The history of Shrinky Dinks has a great start with two moms who saw the magic in shrinking plastic and turned it into a phenomenon. It was a fun subject that swept me off my feet. Really happy to lead off the new season with this subject.

Production Notes

A brand-new season starts today!

I am experimenting a little with this episode. I decided to use the podcast as the basis for a post and to have the post re-inform the podcast. So this podcast will come out at the same time as a post and a newsletter about Shrinky Dinks. So people can enjoy it in different ways.

I had a longer list of Shrinky Dinks I was going to include. I even thought about trying to do something with metagirl on this one, but the list wasn’t very beefy.

Removed two commercials. What I had is enough.

I tried to get a Shrinky Dink Maker before recording this episode, but couldn’t get a good deal.

It still feels wrong putting plastic in the oven.

Hope my science part is decent enough. I tried to be as simple as possible with the description. If you wanted more science, you have come to the wrong podcast.

Cut out a short section on pricing over the years. Mostly because I wasn’t happy with how the recording came out during that part.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.