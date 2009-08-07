Welcome to the Retroist Sega Master System Podcast. Today’s show is about the often overlooked console, the Sega Master System. The show starts with me talking about my experiences with the system. Then we get into the system itself. I talk about the evolution of the system, its struggles, its triumphs and of course the games. Metagirl returns with the top 5 list. KillScreen256 wows us with system info and collector facts.

We have a new podcaster this week, Brian Boone, who takes a peak at the wacky and wonderful in the world of Sega Games. It is a jam-packed show!

